SCV sees 34 additional COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Friday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,509

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 238,458

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 31

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 5,732

Daily hospitalizations countywide: 1,168; 32% of whom are in the ICU

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 34

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,330

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 53

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,933

Unincorporated – Acton: 60

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 24

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 117

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,899 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus: 26

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 151

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 59

Unincorporated – Valencia: 40

