SCV sees additional COVID-19 death

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials announced 61 deaths related to COVID-19 in L.A. County Wednesday, with one death reported in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the overall totals to 5,392 and 52, respectively.

In addition, Public Health reported 1,956 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 225,827 since the start of the pandemic, ahead of an update expected for the SCV Wednesday afternoon.

These figures include 100 cases from the state’s backlog, along with a few hundred delayed from one lab on Monday, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

Of the 61 new deaths reported countywide: 26 people were over the age of 80, 17 of whom had underlying health conditions; 20 were between the ages of 65 and 79, 14 of whom had underlying health conditions; six were between the ages of 50 and 64, four of whom had underlying health conditions; three were between the ages of 30 and 49, all of whom had underlying health conditions; and one was between the ages of 18 and 29. The remaining deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach, which has its own public health department.

There are 1,378 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. These figures show a downward trend in hospitalizations over the last two and a half weeks, Ferrer said.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital have also dropped. Two weeks ago, the hospital reported 25 admissions and last week reported a total of nine.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 5,019 Tuesday, broken down into region as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,683

Unincorporated – Acton: 55

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 24

1 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 105

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,880 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 22

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 140

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 55

Unincorporated – Valencia: 39

