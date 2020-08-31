SCV sees two additional COVID-19 deaths

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 10 deaths Sunday, of which at least two came from the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the local death toll to 55.

In addition, Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Sunday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,030

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 240,749

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 10

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 5,769

Daily hospitalizations countywide: 1,089; 32% of whom are in the ICU

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 32

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,392

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 55

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,985

Unincorporated – Acton: 60

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 24

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 117

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,904 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus: 26

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 154

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 60

Unincorporated – Valencia: 41

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.