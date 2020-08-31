SCV sees two additional COVID-19 deaths

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 10 deaths Sunday, of which at least two came from the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the local death toll to 55.
In addition, Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Sunday:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,030
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 240,749
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 10
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 5,769
Daily hospitalizations countywide: 1,089; 32% of whom are in the ICU
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 32
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,392
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 55
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 2,985
Unincorporated – Acton: 60
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 24
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 117
Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,904 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2
Unincorporated – Newhall: 6
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Saugus: 26
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 154
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 60
Unincorporated – Valencia: 41
