Signal launches Santa Clarita business stimulus plan

The Signal is launching a Santa Clarita business stimulus program aimed at helping local businesses adapt and survive in the current Santa Clarita Valley economic situation.

“This stimulus program will provide up to $200,000 of much-needed marketing grants to Santa Clarita advertisers,” said Richard Budman, owner and publisher of The Signal. “We understand the challenges our customers are facing, so we’ve shaped the business stimulus program to help with those challenges and help Santa Clarita businesses recover in today’s pandemic business climate.”

The program will be available to SCV-owned and operated businesses and will provide matching advertising credits for use in print and digital products.

“Our goal with the Santa Clarita business stimulus program is to assist our local advertisers in being better prepared to communicate with their customers,” Budman said.

The Signal will make up to $200,000 available to Santa Clarita businesses through monthly grants ranging from $250 to $15,000. The grants will be awarded in August, September and October of this year.

To apply for a grant, send an email to [email protected]