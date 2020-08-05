Single Mothers Outreach’s HeArts event goes virtual

Single Mothers Outreach has announced that its annual Empowering HeArts fundraising gala has been scheduled for Sept. 12 and will take place virtually.

The theme this year is Inspire to Empower, according to a news release from the nonprofit, which offers support and resources to single parents struggling with housing, income or trauma issues.

“Empowering HeArts bridges the worlds of social action and artistic expression by pairing inspirational women and artists of Santa Clarita to create art forms that depict the moving stories of these honorees,” read the release.

Art is juried and two prizes are awarded as follows:

— Dottie Award: awarded to the artist who creates the most compelling visual story.

— People’s Choice: awarded by gala attendees from votes taken at the event.

Honorees are nominated by the community and selected by the Single Mothers Outreach board of directors and Empowering HeArts planning committee. Six artists have been selected to be paired with one of six honorees to tell her story in the medium of photography, collage, painting or sculpture. The grand-prize winner will be announced during the virtual event and will be featured in a tribute program describing each woman’s story.

The event is scheduled to commence at 6 p.m. Once guests purchase their ticket, they will be sent a link to join the event. Each ticket includes a dinner of choice from Salt Creek Grille, Wolf Creek or Hidden Havana Cuban Cafe. A silent auction will also be held and items can be bid on prior to the event by visiting singlemothersoutreach.org. For more information, visit their website or call 661-288-0117.