State health officials allow for youth sports under certain conditions

SIGNAL FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles County Supervisor, 5th District, Kathryn Barger, left, talks to players on the Angels, Rookie League team during the opening ceremony of the Santa Clarita Youth Baseball League held at the Castaic Sports Complex in Castaic. March 9, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal
California announced plans for how youth sports can proceed, which includes limiting certain activities and allowing for young athletes to play mask-free when appropriate.

In a news release distributed Wednesday, Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials said the state would allow for youth sports and physical education to take place outside, but that anything beyond that — tournaments, events and competitions — is still prohibited.

“Physical distancing of at least 6 feet must be maintained at all times and for sports that require closer contact, only conditioning and skill-building is permitted,” notes the release. “Masks are not required when outside engaging in activities that require physical exertion.”

All outdoor amateur team sports, such as the city’s adult softball league that has about 200 teams, are still prohibited under the new health order.

Public Health officials said Thursday that, while these are state guidelines handed down from Sacramento, Los Angeles County plans to update its own guidelines soon.

Caleb Lunetta

