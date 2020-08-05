The Signal begins voting for annual ‘Best Of’

Where is the most popular option to take the family’s golden retriever when it’s time for a haircut?

How does one find out the best place to take the Wagon Queen Family Truckster station wagon for a tuneup before the next road trip?

As always, The Signal has the SCV covered.

The SCV’s most popular local website and news source are once again inviting the community to let us know which businesses you think are No. 1 with our annual “Best Of” publication.

(Click here to vote.)

“The Santa Clarita Valley Signal is the place people turn to for news and information, so we publish the Best Of each year as a positive recognition of the places our community loves,” said Signal Publisher Richard Budman. “While these are difficult times for a lot of folks, it’s a great opportunity to support a local business you care about, and it doesn’t cost anything but a few clicks.”

Each year, The Signal puts a list of SCV businesses to a vote so the public can let us know their favorites. The votes are compiled and then published in our annual Best Of guide, which shares the results, as well as discounts from a few of your favorite local spots, and maybe a few you might not have known.

To take part and let your voice be heard, you can get a copy of the ballot in The Signal or cast your ballot online here: signalscv.com/best-of-2020-ballot.