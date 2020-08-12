Triple-digit temperatures projected for upcoming SCV weekend

A heat advisory has been issued for the coming weekend after weather officials projected triple-digit temperatures for the Santa Clarita Valley over a number of days.

The hot temperatures, according to Mark Jackson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, are set to begin on Friday and last through Monday evening, at least for now.

“We’re expecting this to go through early next week, through Monday, but it’s very possible that it might go past Monday,” said Jackson.

Temperatures for the four days will fluctuate between 95 and 108 degrees during peak times, with Saturday being the projected hottest day during this weather event.

Overnight temperatures will also be problematic and offer little reprieve from the heat, Jackson said, with temperatures only cooling into the 70s and lower 80s for the SCV.

“There’s a lot of concern because heat is very much an underestimated weather-related killer,” said Jackson.

The NWS meteorologist warned that people, should they decide to work outside, to drink plenty of fluids and try to limit physical activity to the morning or evenings.

He added that the heat warning is particularly important for those considered to be a part of the “at-risk” population.

“An excessive heat watch means there’s potential heat risk for vulnerable populations,” said Jackson. “A heat risk is once you get up to a certain temperature you begin to have potential for heat-related illnesses without any cooling, like air conditioning.”

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, officials said in a press release about the heat wave. “This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

In addition to the coming heat wave, the Santa Clarita Valley is once again under a warning for unhealthy air quality conditions on Thursday.

The same at-risk groups, such as children and the elderly, should remain indoors as much as possible during the day, as well as those with underlying conditions that would be adversely affected by the poor air quality.