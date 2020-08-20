‘Very odd’ Highway 14 shooting in car leaves two hurt

After an “accidental” shooting detectives would only describe as “very odd circumstances,” two juveniles from Santa Clarita showed up at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Aug. 9 with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The wounds were sustained on Highway 14, presumably that Sunday afternoon, as Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed that “a person presented with a gunshot wound to the arm, and it is currently being investigated,” at the time of the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting involving two Santa Clarita residents was later transferred to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, after it was reported that the shooting took place in the Acton area, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Lt. Ignacio Somoano.

Detective Nisenoff of the Palmdale Station’s Detective Bureau is in charge of investigating the incident. He confirmed two individuals, a boy and a girl, were injured in the shooting, which took place in the car.

Detectives refused to release any identifying information, including the ages of the victims, because the incident involved “numerous juveniles.”

“The suspect has been identified and did turn himself in,” said Nisenoff, declining to share any other details, as he said they’re part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting that he believes took place in the Acton area.

The suspect was questioned and released, and there are criminal charges likely pending, Nisenoff added.

“They are cooperating with the investigation,” Nisenoff said. “It does not appear to be gang-related; it appears to be an accident.”

Both parties injured in the shooting are expected to recover from their wounds.

“They were driving back home to Santa Clarita, something happened inside that vehicle — it appeared to be an accident,” he added. “But neither one of them sustained life-threatening injuries.”