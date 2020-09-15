Barger announces $100K reward for Compton shooting suspect

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called for an end to anti-law enforcement rhetoric and announced a $100,000 reward to help find the gunman who ambushed and shot two sheriff’s deputies Saturday.

“The events this weekend have made it clear to me that anti-law enforcement rhetoric expressed by many elected officials, community leaders and others has created a toxic environment amid the time of civil unrest,” she said during a live county broadcast.

“Not only is this dangerous for those who are working to serve and protect us, but for the communities that they are trying to protect,” she added. “I said it over the weekend, and I will say again now: This must stop; enough is enough.”

Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said the $100,000 reward is for anyone with information leading to the capture of the individual connected to the incident Saturday night, in which SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were sent to respond, according to station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies — a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman — sat in their patrol vehicle at the MLK Transit Center in Compton when a lone gunman approached the car from behind and fired several rounds at the deputies, who sustained critical injuries and required immediate surgery.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 28-30, wearing dark clothing and who was last seen northbound on Willowbrook Avenue in a black, four-door sedan, according to the LASD.

“This is just a somber reminder that this is a dangerous job, and actions and words have consequences. Our job does not get any easier because people do not like law enforcement,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a Saturday news conference.

Barger said Monday that accountability from all is important.

“Holding accountable bad law enforcement is important, just like holding accountable bad public officials is important but doesn’t mean that all law enforcement is bad,” she said.