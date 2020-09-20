Bobcat Fire grows to nearly 100K acres, 15% contained

The Bobcat Fire, burning to the southeast of the Santa Clarita Valley, has scorched 99,428 acres as of Sunday, with local resources joining in the effort to put it out.

Over the last few days, a number of SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies traveled into the Palmdale area to assist with the blaze as it proceeded to move into the Antelope Valley, according to Deputy Michael Kobner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

On Sunday, SCV deputies had not been activated, though Kobner said that doesn’t mean they couldn’t be activated later in the evening or again Monday.

The fire began in the Angeles National Forest, near the Cogswell Dam, on Sept. 6, amid triple-digit temperatures.

Since then, nearly 2,000 firefighters have continued to battle the fast-moving blaze, including protecting the historic Mount Wilson Observatory.

Smoke from the Bobcat fire is visible cresting over the mountains surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley Sunday afternoon. September 20, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Winds continued to fuel the fire, which grew nearly 20,000 acres overnight Friday to Saturday, as firefighters continue work to protect communities on all sides.

A number of homes in Juniper Hills and adjacent communities were threatened and impacted, with the exact extent of the damage unknown as of the publication of this story.

L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation officials announced Sunday the Devil’s Punch Bowl Nature Center had burned and that the area would be closed until further notice.

Firefighters, aircraft and bulldozers continued to work the perimeter of the fire Sunday, providing structure protection in fire-impacted communities.

The National Weather Service is expecting critical fire weather conditions Sunday and Monday, where gusty winds and low humidities could cause extreme fire conditions.

