UPDATE: Brush fire in Bouquet Canyon visible from SCV

Smoke from a brush fire in Bouquet Canyon near the Bouquet Reservoir was visible from areas in the Santa Clarita Valley shortly after it broke out Monday afternoon, quickly burning 200 acres and threatening structures.

The fire, which fire officials dubbed the Martindale Fire, was burning in a northeast direction shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, according to John Clearwater, spokesman with Angeles National Forest.

“We’re watching the weather and the winds,” Clearwater said. “Today we’re seeing Santa Ana winds which could be a factor in why this fire broke out.”

As of 3:30 p.m., Franklin Lopez, L.A County Fire Department spokesman, said the fire was updated to 200 acres and structures were being threatened.

Bouquet Canyon Road was closed between Vasquez Canyon Road and Elizabeth Lake Road, according to Sgt. Zachary Emmons with California Highway Patrol.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.