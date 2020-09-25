Canyon Country man accused of abusing family appears in court

A Canyon Country man accused of abusing his wife and child, among other crimes, returned to court on Thursday.

David Charles, 58, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count each of injuring a spouse, mayhem, child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to produce great bodily injury or death, assault with a deadly weapon — a car — and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney officials.

Charles was ordered to return to court Nov. 9 to set a preliminary hearing, following Thursday’s court date. At a preliminary hearing, the evidence is presented to a judge who then decides if there’s enough to merit a trial.

Charles was arrested on Sept. 9, 2019, and was initially booked on an attempted murder charge and held in lieu of $2.1 million bail after an alleged domestic violence incident led to a pursuit and wrong-way freeway crash.

Six days earlier, an alleged domestic violence call involving Charles in Canyon Country was reported to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

Charles is suspected of taking his teenage child and fleeing from deputies, then going onto Highway 14, heading the wrong direction. The suspect then reportedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle, ending the pursuit.

The teenager was uninjured, but Charles was transported to the hospital. Less than a week later he was discharged from the hospital and booked.