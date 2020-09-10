City: Expect to hear mock gunfire Thursday in Newhall

FILE PHOTO: Crews work on set of filming being done in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

City of Santa Clarita Film Office officials are advising residents that a mock gun battle has been scheduled in Newhall Thursday as part of television filming.

The filming is set to take place throughout the day on private property in Newhall in the general vicinity of Railroad Avenue and Magic Mountain Parkway, and residents should expect to hear related noise, though the activity is expected to be shielded from public view.

The production is scheduled to use both automatic and single-shot weapons, with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies present on site for safety.

Sheriff’s officials and surrounding businesses near the set have been notified of the activity.

For questions or concerns, contact the Santa Clarita Film Office at 661-284-1425.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS