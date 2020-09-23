City to host 2020 Veterans Day ceremony online

While many in-person events have had to be canceled due to the pandemic, Santa Clarita officials announced Tuesday a virtual Veterans Day ceremony to honor local veterans and those currently serving on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

This year’s event, a collaboration among the city and multiple organizations, will feature a pre-recorded speaking and music program that can be viewed on the city Facebook page, as well as on SCVTV (Spectrum Channel 20 or AT&T Channel 99), read a city news release.

The ceremony, scheduled to commence at 11 a.m., is set to feature a flyover by the Coast Guard, a moment of silence for veterans who have died and service members killed in action, a roster of speakers and patriotic performances. There will also be a changing of the flags by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355.

With the move to an online format this year, the city is also requesting photos of veterans and currently serving military members to be included in a photo montage as part of the ceremony. Photos must be submitted by Oct. 19 in order to be included. To submit a photo, visit santa-clarita.com/VeteranPhoto.

For more information about the Veterans Day Ceremony, contact the city’s Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3787.