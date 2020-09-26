City to launch new recreation program after receiving $40K from Walt Disney

The city of Santa Clarita received $40,000 from the Walt Disney Company to launch a new recreational program, as well as provide increased access to youth sports and play opportunities, officials announced Friday.

The Pop-Up and Play mobile recreation program will “introduce participants to a variety of sports and fitness activities, promoting quality play experiences that encourage a healthy lifestyle,” according to a news release.

The program will expand access to play and youth sports opportunities for children near Creekview Park (on Mondays and Wednesdays) and the Jake’s Way neighborhood (on Tuesdays and Thursdays) from Sept. 28 through Nov. 18, during the hours of 3-5 p.m.

“Parks and recreation programs are essential to healthy lifestyles, vibrant communities and a healthy environment, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, these have become even more vital to Santa Clarita residents,” read the release.

Pre-registration for Pop-Up and Play is required and free for all residents.

Registration information for the Creekview Park location is available at santa-clarita.com/Seasons, while residents interested in the Jake’s Way location should call the city’s Afterschool Program Office at 661-510-2913.