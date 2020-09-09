Coroner identifies man killed in overturned crash

One person was killed following an solo-vehicle traffic collision where the vehicle overturned on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Leon Worden/SCVTV
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Elias Fuentes Escobar, a 38-year-old from Inglewood, as the man who died in an early-morning traffic collision Monday that resulted in an overturned car.

Escobar was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman with the coroner’s office.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials first responded to reports of a solo-vehicle traffic collision, in which the vehicle had overturned and someone was trapped, near the intersection of 5th Street and Railroad Avenue just before 3 a.m., according to fire officials.

Once units arrived on the scene, they found the driver, a man in his 30s, was the only occupant of the overturned vehicle, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Steve Westfield.

“Speed was a factor, and it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor at this time,” Westfield added.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing and witnesses of the incident can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s traffic office at 661-255-1121.

