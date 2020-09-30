Coroner identifies woman killed in fatal Interstate 5 crash

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Maria De La Luz Torres, 66, of Palmdale, as the woman killed in a multivehicle traffic collision involving a Homeland Security agent south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of the collision on southbound Interstate 5, north of Roxford Street, involving a Homeland Security vehicle, a semi-truck, trash truck and an SUV around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Josh Greengard, a spokesman with the CHP Newhall-area Office. 

“One of the parties in the Subaru Crosstrek (SUV), an elderly female, was unresponsive and pronounced deceased on (the) scene,” Greengard said, later adding, “A Homeland Security agent was involved, (and) he suffered moderate injuries.” 

A SigAlert was issued for the right three southbound lanes of Interstate 5 as an investigation was conducted and remained in place until 4 p.m.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to Greengard.

