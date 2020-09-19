COVID-19: Public Health reports 25 new cases in SCV, one new death at Henry Mayo

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday, reminding the public to continue following safety protocols even as daily hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,281

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 258,516

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 22

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,330

Hospitalizations countywide: 739; 31% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 18: 11, with 246 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 25

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,755

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 57, one new death reported by Henry Mayo Sept. 18

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,289

Unincorporated – Acton: 66

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 26

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 125

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,934 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 3

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 157

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 67

Unincorporated – Valencia: 42

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.