Officials with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file a case against a man who was accused of assaulting a small child.

Julian Ongpin, 35, of Santa Clarita, was arrested Sunday, July 5, after deputies were alerted to a report of an assault. The allegation involved a young child.

Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit said the D.A.’s Office declined to file charges in July due to insufficient evidence.