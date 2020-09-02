Deputies arrest man on suspicion of being under the influence after thought to be armed

SCV Sheriff's Station deputies respond to a call about a possible assault near Bouquet Canyon that resulted in an arrest on suspicion of being under the influence on Sept. 2, 2020. Bobby Block/ The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of being under the influence after reports of a person possibly armed with a knife near Bouquet Canyon on Wednesday.

Deputies received the call at around 10:25 a.m. about the suspect who was seen walking on the 22500 block of Espuela Drive near Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Lt. Doug Morhoff. 

“There was a male adult who was walking around ready to fight with our informant and the informant thought he had a knife but he was carrying tools,” said Morhoff. “When deputies arrived they immediately contacted the suspect and (he) was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.” 

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to officials.

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS