Deputies arrest man on suspicion of being under the influence after thought to be armed

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of being under the influence after reports of a person possibly armed with a knife near Bouquet Canyon on Wednesday.

Deputies received the call at around 10:25 a.m. about the suspect who was seen walking on the 22500 block of Espuela Drive near Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Lt. Doug Morhoff.

“There was a male adult who was walking around ready to fight with our informant and the informant thought he had a knife but he was carrying tools,” said Morhoff. “When deputies arrived they immediately contacted the suspect and (he) was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to officials.