Deputies respond to domestic violence report, recover firearm in Valencia

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a recent report of domestic violence that resulted in their recovery of a firearm, according to station officials.

The incident began with a call for service around 3 p.m. Sept. 12, on the 25000 block of Wayne Mills Place in Valencia.

“Deputies contacted the occupants of a vehicle described in the call,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Upon investigation, deputies concluded no domestic dispute took place.”

However, deputies conducted a thorough search of the vehicle as part of their investigation and found a semi-automatic pistol hidden inside a pillow case, Arriaga noted in a Facebook post.

The suspect “was arrested and booked on charges of a concealed weapon in a vehicle and possession of a high-caliber magazine,” according to the post.

The suspect was released about 15 hours later due to COVID-19 regulations set forth by the court.