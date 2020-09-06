Firefighters respond to medical emergency at Oak Tree Gun Club

Breaking News File Art
Firefighters responded to a medical emergency at Oak Tree Gun Club on Sunday. 

“Some metal, sharp object hit a male adult in the chest,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims said. “They’re doing the initial triage right now, and an ambulance is on (the) scene.” 

L.A. County Fire Department personnel first responded to the club, located on Coltrane Avenue just before 3:15 p.m., to reports of a gun malfunction, according to Sims.

Sims was unable to confirm whether the injury was a gunshot, nor the extent of the patient’s injuries, as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

