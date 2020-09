A magnitude-4.6 earthquake was registered approximately 40 miles southeast of Santa Clarita, in South El Monte California, on Friday night.

Reminder to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. #earthquake https://t.co/ac5U1Gqfdp — Tammy Murga (@tammyxmurga) September 19, 2020

The earthquake occurred at 11:38 p.m. and had a depth of 10.9 miles underground, according to the Southern California Earthquake Data Center.

The closest communities, most directly affected, included El Monte, Rosemead, Monterey Park and San Gabriel.

The quake caused a light shake in the Santa Clarita Valley.