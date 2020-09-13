L.A. County releases COVID-19 figures

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 816
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 253,985
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 11
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,208
Hospitalizations countywide: 793; 35% of whom are in the ICU
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 19
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,621
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 54
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,176
Unincorporated – Acton: 65
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 25
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 121
Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,920 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 3
Unincorporated – Newhall: 6
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Saugus: 27
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 156
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 67
Unincorporated – Valencia: 42
