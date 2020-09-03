L.A. County reports 1,193 new COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 14

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Thursday:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,193
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 244,999
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 61
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 5,932
Daily hospitalizations countywide: 1,062; 30% of whom are in the ICU
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 14
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,453
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 55
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,034
Unincorporated – Acton: 62
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 25
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 118
Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,907 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2
Unincorporated – Newhall: 6
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Saugus: 27
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 155
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 63
Unincorporated – Valencia: 41
