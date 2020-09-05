L.A. County reports 1,493 new COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 25

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Thursday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,493

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 246,407

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 47

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 5,977

Hospitalizations countywide: 992; 30% of whom are in the ICU

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 14

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,478

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 55

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,054

Unincorporated – Acton: 62

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 25

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 118

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,911 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 155

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 64

Unincorporated – Valencia: 41

