L.A. County reports 29 new deaths, 1,177 new cases

Photo courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Saturday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,177
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 253,176

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 29
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,197

Hospitalizations countywide: 877; 33% of whom are in the ICU

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 14
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,602
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 54

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,159
Unincorporated – Acton: 65
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 25
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 120
Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,920 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2
Unincorporated – Newhall: 6
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Saugus: 27
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 156
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 67
Unincorporated – Valencia: 42

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Advertisement

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS