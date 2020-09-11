L.A. County reports 43 new deaths, 1,115 new cases

COVID19
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Friday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,115
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 252,066

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 43
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,171

Hospitalizations countywide: 889; 33% of whom are in the ICU

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 15
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,588
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 54

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,149
Unincorporated – Acton: 65
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 25
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 120
Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,918 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2
Unincorporated – Newhall: 6
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Saugus: 27
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 156
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 66
Unincorporated – Valencia: 41

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Advertisement

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS