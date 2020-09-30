L.A. County reports 905 COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 42

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday, including an additional death reported in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the local death toll to 60:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 905

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 269,284

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 39

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,551

Hospitalizations countywide: 714; 34% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 25: 12, with 255 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 42, 30 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,149

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 60

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,499

Unincorporated – Acton: 70

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 137

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,065 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 11

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 2

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 166

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 78

Unincorporated – Valencia: 47

