L.A. County reports 905 COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 42

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday, including an additional death reported in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the local death toll to 60:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 905
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 269,284
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 39
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,551
Hospitalizations countywide: 714; 34% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 25: 12, with 255 discharged since the onset of the pandemic
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 42, 30 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,149
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 60
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,499
Unincorporated – Acton: 70
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 8
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 137
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,065 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4
Unincorporated – Newhall: 11
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 27
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 2
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 166
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 78
Unincorporated – Valencia: 47
