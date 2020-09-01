L.A. County sees low COVID-19 figures

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Tuesday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 840

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 242,521

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 45

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 5,829

Daily hospitalizations countywide: 1,057; 33% of whom are in the ICU

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 17

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,425

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 55

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3.013

Unincorporated – Acton: 61

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 25

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 117

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,905 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus: 26

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 154

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 62

Unincorporated – Valencia: 41

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.