Master Chorale to present live, virtual concert

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, the valley’s premiere choral group, will present “I Must Sing,” a free live and virtual concert at a private residence in Santa Clarita on Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.

Five Chorale soloists will perform live with real accompaniment in a beautiful backyard in Santa Clarita that can accommodate 100 socially distanced guests. A large-screen TV will play selected clips from past performances by the Chorale. Plus, the event will feature a surprise guest interview from one of the Chorale’s favorite composers.

“We are truly doing something unprecedented to keep choral music alive during these difficult times,” said Allan Petker, artistic director of the Santa Clarita Master Chorale. “Throughout history the most challenging times have found that music and singing have been a place of refuge and comfort. This will be an incredible gift to our community. COVID-19 may be nicknamed ‘Chorus-Interruptus,’ but we proudly present this event as a voice of encouragement for our audience and artists everywhere.”

Guests are asked to bring their own chairs, food and drink and be prepared to sit on the lawn or dirt area. Those attending are required to wear masks and temperatures will be taken upon entry. Hand sanitizer will be provided. Although the concert is free, tickets are required.

For tickets and information, visit www.scmasterchorale.org. Tickets will be on a first come/first served basis. For those who prefer to watch from the comfort of their own homes, the event will also be livestreamed on YouTube. The link for the live stream can also be found at www.scmasterchorale.org.