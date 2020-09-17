Mom arrested on suspicion of child endangerement

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 26-year-old Santa Clarita mom Monday on suspicion of cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death, in connection with her 3-month-old child.

Deputies responded to a call for service at a home on the 28000 block of Eddie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 8 p.m., according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies arrested (the suspect) after finding various narcotics within proximity of her child, putting the child at risk,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal Wednesday.

Due to the investigation involving a small child, no other information about the investigation is being released at this time, she added.

The suspect was held in lieu of $60,000 bail before being released Wednesday, shortly after midnight, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.