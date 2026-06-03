Man identified in shooting outside Sports Complex 

The man who was shot and killed after an argument outside The Centre on Saturday evening has been identified by a GoFundMe page as the son of a prominent San Fernando Valley pastor.

Joshua Trujillo, son of Pastor Rudy Trujillo, was the man killed in front of The Centre near the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page and a social media post from Mission Hills Christian Church.

“It is with a broken heart that I share that we lost our dear friend and beloved community member, Joshua Trujillo, over the weekend. Josh was a pillar of our community since 2018, connecting with values for a faith rooted in social justice, inclusivity, theological exploration, and contemplative practice,” said Mission Hills Christian Church in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

“Josh spoke on Sundays, served on the board, read poetry every Christmas Eve, organized rallies for justice, DJed at events, set up A/V for outdoor services during the pandemic, helped build our community garden, designed and installed shutters for the sanctuary and parsonage, and most importantly, he was a true friend to everyone,” the post said. “His loss is enormous, and these words cannot hold it. Words feel inadequate right now. Josh mattered deeply, and our community is better because he was a part of it.”

The GoFundMe page says Trujillo leaves behind four children.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to officially release the shooting victim’s name as of the publication of this story.

Lt. Chris Oakley, the handling lieutenant with L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, said two men were involved in a fight when Trujillo, who was killed, used a firearm and shot the other man, who remained hospitalized as of Monday.

Oakley added that a third person, who was originally uninvolved in the fight, shot Trujillo.

Sheriff’s deputies initially detained a person of interest in their investigation, but no arrests have been announced as of the publication of this story.

To support Joshua Trujillo’s family, the GoFundMe page has been established at tinyurl.com/4swrwfzu.