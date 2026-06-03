Newhall School District announces new assistant superintendent  

News release

The Newhall School District has announced the appointment of Chad Rose as the district’s new assistant superintendent of business services, effective July 1.

Rose brings 32 years of school district experience to the role, including 21 years of service within the Newhall School District, said a news release from the district.

He currently serves as the district’s director of instruction, assessment and accountability and has held a wide range of positions throughout his career, including playground supervision, curriculum support, classroom teacher, teacher training specialist, site administration and district leadership.

“I firmly believe that the business department has an important role in supporting student learning,” Rose said in the release. “I am excited to continue my service to the students, staff, and community of the Newhall School District in this position.”

As assistant superintendent of business services, Rose will oversee the district’s business operations and continue supporting the district’s mission of providing exceptional educational experiences for all students, the release said. “His extensive background in both instructional and operational leadership brings a unique perspective to the role and reflects his long-standing commitment to student success.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Chad Rose to our executive team,” Superintendent Leticia Hernandez said in the release. “His appointment ensures that our business operations will continue to be a strategic partner in our primary goal: the success and well-being of our students and staff. The district sought a candidate capable of navigating complex financial landscapes while managing the highest standards of fiscal integrity and transparency, and we know Mr. Rose will bring that to the Newhall School District.”