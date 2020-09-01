More Than Tasty: 9 Peppermint Essential Oil Benefits

Did you know that peppermint is actually a cross between spearmint and watermint?

This delicious smell reminds many of us of the winter holidays. But, did you know it also has many other uses?

However, before you begin self-medicating, make sure you know everything there is to know about peppermint. Firstly, it can be toxic if you ingest too much.

Speaking to a specialist is an important step as they will be able to advise you on how much peppermint to take or use.

In this article, we’ll look at a few peppermint essential oil benefits. Let’s get started:

Peppermint Oil Wakes You Up

Do you always feel sleepy in the morning and find it hard to get out of bed? Why not invest in an essential oil diffuser to spray delicious smelling peppermint throughout your room half an hour before you need to get up?

The smell of peppermint will trigger your brain to wake up and be alert. In fact, this is a relaxing way to wake up as peppermint also reduces the stress hormone cortisol.

Why not check out the best essential oil diffuser here? After you’re up and out of bed, brew yourself a delicious peppermint tea!

Boost Your Concentration Levels

It has also been proven that peppermint oil can increase your concentration levels. If you require help with studying or focusing, then bringing your peppermint oil diffuser into your office will help.

Alternatively, you may choose to carry a small bottle of peppermint oil to sniff whenever you’re feeling lethargic!

Improve Your Digestion Condition

Do you struggle with a range of digestion issues? Peppermint may be the perfect essential oil to turn to. However, be very careful when it comes to ingesting this oil. It’s dangerous to begin self-medicating.

Improve Your IBS Symptoms

Unfortunately, IBS is an illness that doctors don’t know a lot about. As a result, there is no cure. Instead, the patient needs to learn their own triggers and remedies.

Peppermint oil has been proven to help those with IBS issues. This is because it smooths the muscle between the esophagus and stomach.

Bloating, Gas, and Indigestion Are Gone

If you struggle with IBS, then you may also get these symptoms. However, even if you don’t have IBS then you may struggle with these issues from time to time.

Having some peppermint essential oil on hand can do wonders for when you’re feeling bloated. Start by taking just 0.2ml when you’re feeling symptoms.

Then, speak to your doctor to see whether they recommend increasing your dosage. You may choose to keep peppermint capsules on hand for easier ingestion.

Banish Your Nausea Forever

Do you suffer from feeling nauseous regularly? If you haven’t tried peppermint oil yet, then it may be your saving grace.

If you are pregnant and suffering from nausea and aches, then peppermint oil may also help you immensely. Again, always speak to your doctor first!

Peppermint Oil May Make Heartburn and Indigestion Worse

Unfortunately, peppermint oil is not a solution for every single digestion issue. In fact, it may make heartburn and indigestion a lot worse.

Before you begin taking peppermint oil, it is essential that you do thorough research to ensure that it will improve, not worsen, your condition.

Improve Your Headaches or Migraines

Headaches can strike at any time for seemingly no reason. They can wipe you out for days and leave you bedridden.

If this is the case, then instantly make yourself a peppermint tea and take some painkillers. You may notice a huge difference.

Furthermore, headaches can be improved by peppermint oil. This is one of the best ways to quickly overcome a headache or migraine.

Instead of ingesting peppermint oil, you may choose to mix it with a carrier oil and then apply it directly to your forehead. Yes, this really works!

Massage the area until the oil is absorbed and then leave a cool towel on your head. Don’t forget to also drink lots of water.

Improve Your Eczema or Dry Skin

Do you struggle with itchy skin? Then you may find that peppermint oil can seriously improve your condition.

However, as this oil is very highly concentrated, you should make sure to mix it with a carrier before applying it directly to your skin.

Furthermore, it’s a good idea to try it out before you apply it all over your body. For example, doing a spot test will greatly reduce the risk of worsening your condition.

If you notice that peppermint is improving your skin condition, then consider looking into more essential oils. For example, lavender oil has also been proven to improve skin conditions.

Grow Your Hair or Improve a Receding Hairline

There are many reasons why peppermint is used in cosmetics. But, it may be surprising to find that it can also encourage hair growth!

In fact, researchers found that it is a better hair growth stimulant than commercial products.

The reason for this is that peppermint oil stimulates blood circulation. This increases the follicle number and depth.

If you’re worried about hair loss, then peppermint oil products may help protect your hairline! Alternatively, you may want to consider adding peppermint oil to products.

Of course, don’t use too much and keep a close eye on whether there is an improvement or not!

Peppermint Oil has Antifungal Properties

Although the antifungal properties are only mild, they are still worth considering and taking advantage of!

If you struggle with Candida, then give peppermint oil a try. However, it’s worth also testing out other essential oils too to find out which is right for you.

Even if the antifungal properties of this oil are lower than others, if you’re already taking peppermint oil, you may notice an improvement in bacteria and yeast levels.

Cure the Common Cold or Virus

Next time you’re suffering from the common cold, it’s time to crack out the peppermint oil once more.

The reason that peppermint oil is so effective is that it can reduce fevers and is a natural decongestant. There is a reason that menthol is so popular for cough remedies!

You may choose to use peppermint oil for steaming. This would involve filling a large bowl with boiling water and waiting for it to cool. Next, add a few drops of peppermint oil.

Finally, put your head over the bowl and cover your head with a towel. Breathe normally for a few minutes.

This should significantly improve your ability to breathe and leave you feeling fresher than before.

Freshen Your Breath with Peppermint Oil

Do you struggle with smelly breath? There is nothing worse than realizing your mouth has an unpleasant odor when you can’t do anything about it!

In order to avoid this situation, make sure you are regularly cleaning your teeth. Simply add a drop of peppermint oil to your toothpaste before you begin brushing.

You may also choose to add a drop to your water and swill your mouth out with this solution. Make sure you don’t drink it. Simply spit it out after you’ve gurgled.

Keep a solution of three cups of water, four drops of peppermint oil, and two teaspoons of baking soda in a bottle in your bathroom. Shake it to stir and use every morning.

You should notice that your breath freshens up no end and that you don’t have the embarrassing moment of stinky breath in a meeting!

Reduce the Severity of Your Menstrual Cramps

If you suffer from severe menstrual cramps every month then it’s a good idea to buy yourself some peppermint oil as soon as possible

Unfortunately, cramps can be very difficult to overcome. Aside from a hot water bottle, pain medication, and chocolate, there isn’t a lot that can improve your menstrual cramps.

The reason that peppermint oil may help is that it can soothe any tense muscles. It also has fantastic anti-inflammatory properties.

As well as putting a drop of peppermint oil in your mouth, you may also want to consider applying a drop to your stomach too. Rub it into the painful area and you may notice a significant difference.

Which Peppermint Essential Oil Benefits Will You Try?

With so many benefits of peppermint oil, it seems essential to keep this oil in your home (or bag!) at all times.

Which of these peppermint essential oil benefits do you think will change your life? No matter whether you suffer from bad breath or eczema, it’s worth trying it out!

Which of these peppermint essential oil benefits do you think will change your life? No matter whether you suffer from bad breath or eczema, it's worth trying it out!