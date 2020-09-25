Multi-motorycle crash prompts SigAlert on SB I-5

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A crash involving multiple motorcycles Friday afternoon prompted a SigAlert on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Stevenson Ranch area, according to first responders. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision on the southbound 5 freeway at Calgrove Boulevard at around 1:05 p.m., according to spokesman Marvin Lim. 

“The call came about possibly six to eight motorcycles down and we requested three ambulances,” said Lim. 

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene and received reports of possible five to eight motorcycles down, according to Officer Josh Greengard.

“The situation is still fluid,” he said. “We will get (the number of motorcycles involved) figured out to see who crashed but it looks like they were riding as a pack and going to a destination,” he said. 

While an exact number of people involved in the crash were not immediately known, two patients were transported to the hospital and three suffered moderate injuries, according to Lim. 

The incident blocked the Nos. 1 and 2 lanes of the southbound 5 freeway, prompting a SigAlert in the area as traffic backed up to the Newhall Pass.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. 

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS