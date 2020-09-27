One arrested following deputy-involved fight in Stevenson Ranch

One person was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer following a deputy-involved fight in Stevenson Ranch Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred near the intersection of The Old Road and Stevenson Ranch Parkway near a Claim Jumper restaurant, Deputy Chris Craft confirmed.

“Deputies responded to a call over at Stevenson Ranch for a possible person who was intoxicated and when they went to detain the person use of force occurred,” he said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were requested, per sheriff’s officials at around 4:14 p.m., but their services were later canceled, according to Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

“There was an incident where a suspect was put in custody and we were requested,” she said. “But they canceled our services, including an ambulance.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, Craft and Sims confirmed.