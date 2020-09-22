One dead after solo car collision

One person died and another was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital after a solo vehicle collision in Acton Sunday night.

The collision happened on Highway 14, south of Mountain Spring Road, when the driver veered off the freeway and collided with a fence after falling down the embankment, according to a California Highway Patrol press release. As a result, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and the passenger sustained major injuries.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor in this collision,” said the press release.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified as officials are waiting to notify the next of kin.