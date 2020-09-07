One dead following overturned vehicle

One person was killed after an early-morning traffic collision resulted in an overturned car in Newhall Monday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a solo-vehicle traffic collision, in which the vehicle had overturned and someone was trapped, near the intersection of 5th Street and Railroad Avenue just before 3 a.m., according to fire officials.

Once units arrived on the scene, they found the driver, a man in his 30s, was the only occupant of the overturned vehicle, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Steve Westfield.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, Westfield said.

“Speed was a factor, and it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor at this time,” Westfield added.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing and witnesses of the incident can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s traffic office at 661-255-1121.