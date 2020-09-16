One sent to hospital after vehicle overturns

One person was sent to the hospital after a traffic collision resulted in an overturned car Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision, in which the vehicle had overturned and someone was trapped, near the intersection of Skyline Ranch Road and Stratus Street just before 6 p.m., according to fire officials.

Once units arrived on the scene, they extricated at least one person from the vehicle.

That person was then transported to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.