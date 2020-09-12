Overturned vehicle sends one to the hospital

One person was sent to the hospital Saturday morning following a collision, not for injuries, but rather a DUI check.

At approximately 2:21 a.m., multiple agencies including the California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles City Fire Department and American Medical Rescue were called out to the scene of the crash.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to an overturned vehicle on the freeway Saturday morning. Photo by Rick McClure.

The report indicated that a single vehicle had overturned on the truck route from the southbound side of Highway 14 to the Interstate 5 freeway at The Old Road.

The female driver was evaluated by paramedics but was reportedly uninjured. However, she was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to be evaluated for a possible DUI.

No other vehicles were involved. Numerous roadside signs were damaged in the crash.

CHP Newhall was investigating the cause of the crash.