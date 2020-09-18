Person transported to hospital followed motorcycle crash on I-5

A person was transported to the hospital after a traffic collision involving a motorcycle on the northbound Interstate 5 in the Newhall Pass on Friday afternoon. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the area of northbound 5 freeway, just north of the 14 freeway at around 3:48 p.m., according to spokesman Franklin Lopez. 

“It was a (traffic collision) ALS (advanced life support). We have one motorcycle down,” he said. 

Law enforcement in the area found the crash, with the motorcycle down blocking the middle lanes of the freeway and possibly a vehicle that may have fled the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log. 

The incident resulted in a temporary closure of freeway lanes. 

There was no immediate information regarding the condition of the person, according to Lopez. 

