Power shut offs begin in SCV amid Red Flag warning

The power grid is under strain due to high temperatures Labor Day weekend resulting in power outages across Southern California. September 07, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Southern California Edison officials announced Wednesday the Santa Ana winds had prompted proactive power shutoffs for some of its customers, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley. 

Edison customers across Los Angeles County, including many in the SCV, were notified about the possibility of public safety power shutoffs, or PSPS.

Power had been shut off in parts of Agua Dulce, along with a majority of the Acton area, Wednesday, with the Edison outage map estimating restoration to those areas 9 a.m. Thursday. 

“If your power has been shut off, we will restore power as soon as the weather conditions permit, and crews have inspected the power lines to confirm it is safe to restore power,” Edison officials said on the PSPS website. 

This comes as National Weather Service officials issued a Red Flag warning set to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday as critical fire weather conditions and winds expected to be 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph in the SCV.

Other areas of the SCV, including Canyon Country and more of Agua Dulce, remain under consideration for PSPS shutoffs.

For more information on PSPS, visit sce.com/wildfire/psps.

