Public Health: 1,160 new cases, including nearly 50 in SCV

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday, as well as urged residents to get immunized against the flu:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,160
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 257,271
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 38
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,324
Hospitalizations countywide: 780; 31% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 16: 14, with 244 discharged since the onset of the pandemic
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 47
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,730
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 56
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,267
Unincorporated – Acton: 66
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 26
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 124
Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,932 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 3
Unincorporated – Newhall: 6
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Saugus: 27
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 157
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 67
Unincorporated – Valencia: 42
