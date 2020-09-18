Public Health: 1,160 new cases, including nearly 50 in SCV

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday, as well as urged residents to get immunized against the flu:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,160

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 257,271

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 38

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,324

Hospitalizations countywide: 780; 31% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 16: 14, with 244 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 47

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,730

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 56

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,267

Unincorporated – Acton: 66

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 26

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 124

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,932 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 3

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 157

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 67

Unincorporated – Valencia: 42

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.