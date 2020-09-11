SCAA hosts virtual art show, ‘Fairy Tales and Folklore’

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is now showing “Fairy Tales and Folklore,” with art representing fictional places, animals and people. The public can view all of the artwork on https://youtu.be/_53djYwCGR0 and on SCAA’s website www.santaclaritaartists.org. The show ends Sept. 27.

“Castle Blarney,” by Laurie Morgan, is part of the SCAA “Fairy Tales and Folklore” virtual art show, presented through Sept. 27. Courtesy photo

“In these times of social distancing, we wanted to continue exhibiting art through modern technology,” said board member Laurie Morgan. “We feel art is essential in continuing to connect people, and contributes to our well-being.”

“Magical Fairy Ball,” by Tony Hanna, is part of the SCAA “Fairy Tales and Folklore” virtual art show, presented through Sept. 27. Courtesy photo

The next SCAA virtual show will be “Inside Out,” representing things inside of other things, including emotions, personality, daydreams and night dreams. Show dates are Oct. 2 through Nov. 8.