Scammers targeting 2020 Census

By Claire Schlaman

For The Signal

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents that scammers are using the 2020 Census as an attempt to steal personal and financial information.

In this scam, fraudsters will pose as U.S. Census Bureau representatives over email and request information, such as your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card accounts. Additionally, scammers may also ask for donations.

To prevent being targeted by these con artists, the District Attorney’s Office offers three tips:

Do not give donations or personal and financial information to anyone claiming to be the U.S. Census Bureau

The official Census Bureau will never ask for payment donation, Social Security numbers or bank account information.

Look out for emails from the U.S. Census Bureau

The U.S. Census Bureau will never send an unsolicited email. If you receive an email, do not click any links, open any attachments or reply.

Always verify identity

If someone comes to your home and says they are from the U.S. Census Bureau, confirm their identity by asking to see a valid identification badge with a photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.

If you believe that you or someone you know is being scammed, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately — the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station can be reached at 661-255-1121.