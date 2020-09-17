SCV Sheriff’s deputies roll out to assist in Bobcat Fire

With lights and sirens on, two squads of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rolled out Thursday afternoon to assist in the fast-growing Bobcat Fire that prompted new evacuations in the Antelope Valley.

An estimated 12 deputies gathered at the station in Valencia and were reassigned to help the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, according to law enforcement officials on the scene.

Their aid, which could include evacuation efforts, come as the fire scorching above the San Gabriel Valley foothills prompted new evacuations of residents of Juniper Hills and Devils Punchbowl, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Residents in these areas should quickly gather their families and pets and head to your preplanned location outside of the fire evacuation zones,” read the Sheriff’s Department’s evacuation order. “Delaying evacuation will prevent fire crews from suppression activities and compromise the safety of the public and first responders.”

The Bobcat Fire, which first ignited on Sept. 6, has burned through 50,539 acres and was 3% contained as of Thursday morning. The incident has resulted in multiple road closures and approximately 1,285 personnel being deployed, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.