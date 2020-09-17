Substitute teacher’s hearing continued in sexual abuse allegation

A substitute math teacher at Saugus High School who was charged with 18 criminal counts in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a student will be back in court next week for another hearing.

David Cornish, 28, stands accused of “oral copulation with a minor, lewd acts with a child, penetration with a foreign object and two counts dealing with sexually inappropriate messages over the internet,” according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit.

The victim’s mother became aware of the abuse, and then contacted the authorities, according to Hudson.

Cornish was initially arrested on a pair of charges. As Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives began to investigate, they learned the relationship was going on for about a month, Hudson said.

William S. Hart Union High School District officials said they suspended Cornish upon learning of the allegations.

Cornish could face years in prison if convicted of the charges that he allegedly began texting a student, with whom he then engaged in a relationship, while he was a substitute teacher on contract for the Hart district.

He’s due back in court Monday, Sept. 21, to set a date for his preliminary hearing. At the preliminary hearing, the evidence is presented, and a judge decides whether there’s enough for trial.

Cornish is being held in lieu of $1,075,000 bail at Men’s Central Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau, Sgt. Brian Hudson, at 661-471-1500. The Special Victims Bureau also has a toll-free tip line at 877-710-5273 and can be reached by email at [email protected]