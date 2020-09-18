Two people sent to the hospital after crashing into electrical pole; power outage affects thousands

After two people were sent to the hospital following a traffic collision in Newhall on Thursday night, residents reported a power outage that affected thousands of customers.

The two-vehicle collision was reported near Newhall Avenue and Carl Court at approximately 8:02 p.m..

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department indicated that a “couple of people” had been sent to the hospital, later clarifying that to have been two people.

The car crash resulted in Southern California Edison power equipment being struck.

A power outage was reported to SoCal Edison soon after the crash, resulting in at least 3,727 customers to be without power Thursday night.

SoCal Edison officials had not yet disclosed an estimated time of repair as of 9 p.m..